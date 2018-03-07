Leeds United v Wolves: Nuno wary of threat Whites pose

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno insisted his players were as in need of a reaction as Leeds United tonight with the battle for the Championship title heating up.

The Portuguese coach responded to Paul Heckingbottom’s calls for a big improvement from Leeds by admitting Wolves were also under pressure to perform better with their advantage over second-placed Cardiff City down to three points.

Wolves have led the table for most of the season but are without a win in three matches and were beaten away at Fulham in their previous fixture.

The Molineux club have an advantage of seven points over third place Aston Villa with a game in hand at Elland Road this evening and look near-certainties to secure automatic promotion, despite the division closing up behind them last night.

Leeds, meanwhile, are nine points back from the play-offs and running out of time to avert a mid-table finish having lost 3-0 to Middlesbrough last Friday.

Nuno said: “They have a new manager, a good manager, and Paul is doing his job. What he did at Barnsley was very good. He’s trying now at Leeds.

“We’re going to face a team that has good players (but) is not in a good moment. Like Paul said, they’re expecting the game against us to be a turning point.

“We have to prepare for that, we have to equal that, be intense - and improve from what we did last week. We know what kind of opponent we're going to face and we're ready for it.”

Wolves have not played for a week and a half following the postponement of Saturday's game against Reading at Molineux.