Leeds United v Wolves - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, Kalvin Phillips latest and injury updates
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media today ahead of Saturday's Premier League hosting of Wolves - and we will bring you all the very latest news here.
Bruno Lage's side will visit Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off as the Whites look to bounce back from last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Southampton which left Leeds fourth-bottom and three points clear of the drop zone.
United were without six players for the clash at St Mary's, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo all injured and Raphinha not risked having only played for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.
Wolves will arrive at Elland Road having won their last three games, a run which has taken the Molineux outfit up to tenth place.
Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said here.
Leeds United v Wolves - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 11:37
- Marcelo Bielsa facing the media at 1pm
- Leeds face Wolves in Saturday 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Whites fourth-bottom, Wolves tenth after three wins on the spin
Fingers crossed for good news
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm today and the various injury updates are clearly top of the agenda. Stay tuned here for all the very latest from 1pm.