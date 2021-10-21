Leeds United v Wolves - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, Kalvin Phillips latest and injury updates

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media today ahead of Saturday's Premier League hosting of Wolves - and we will bring you all the very latest news here.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:42 am
FIRST MEETING: Between Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, and Wolves boss Bruno Lage, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Bruno Lage's side will visit Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off as the Whites look to bounce back from last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Southampton which left Leeds fourth-bottom and three points clear of the drop zone.

United were without six players for the clash at St Mary's, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo all injured and Raphinha not risked having only played for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.

Wolves will arrive at Elland Road having won their last three games, a run which has taken the Molineux outfit up to tenth place.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said here.

Last updated: Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 11:37

  • Marcelo Bielsa facing the media at 1pm
  • Leeds face Wolves in Saturday 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Whites fourth-bottom, Wolves tenth after three wins on the spin
Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 11:37

Fingers crossed for good news

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm today and the various injury updates are clearly top of the agenda. Stay tuned here for all the very latest from 1pm.

