Leeds United v Wolves - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, Kalvin Phillips latest and injury updates

FIRST MEETING: Between Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, and Wolves boss Bruno Lage, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Bruno Lage's side will visit Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off as the Whites look to bounce back from last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Southampton which left Leeds fourth-bottom and three points clear of the drop zone.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were without six players for the clash at St Mary's, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo all injured and Raphinha not risked having only played for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.

Wolves will arrive at Elland Road having won their last three games, a run which has taken the Molineux outfit up to tenth place.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said here.