Leeds United v Wolves: Is it on TV? What channel? Who will play? What time is kick-off?

Leeds will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday for their ninth league game of the season.

Three points above the drop zone in 17th place, Marcelo Bielsa’s men are looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance at St Mary’s last week, but the Argentine will still be without key players as the Whites line up to face an in-form Wolves side.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Leeds game:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Wolves at 3pm on Saturday October 23.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Rodrigo closes down Max Kilman. Pic: Alex Pantling.

In accordance with the traditional 3pm blackout, the Wolves game will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the match on the YEP blog, where we’ll be bringing you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Who will play?

Leeds remain beset with injury woes, with Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Kalvin Phillips all in doubt. You can find a full round up of injury updates here.Meanwhile, Barcelona loanee Trincao returns to contention for Wolves after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Raul Jiminez scores for Wolves at Elland Road. Pic: Alex Pantling.

How are Wolves doing?

Wolves are tenth in the Premier League table, having taken 12 points from their first eight games.

Bruno Lage’s side are in good form and go in search of their fourth successive win at Elland Road on Saturday.

What happened last time the teams met?

Wolves boss Bruno Lage. Pic: David Rogers.

Wolves did the double over Leeds last season.

Raul Jiménez scored the only goal of the game as Wolves beat the Whites 1-0 at Elland Road in October, before Leeds fell to another 1-0 defeat at Molineux in February, as Adama Traore’s powerful shot found the goal via Ilan Meslier’s back.