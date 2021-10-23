Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa reveals Elland Road team news
Leeds United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road - follow every kick with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Marcelo Bielsa' s side are back in top flight action today as they search for a second win of the season in the top flight.
United have been hit by somewhat of an injury-crisis and will only welcome back Raphinha from their absentee list last week at Southampton.
Follow our pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction below:
- Leeds United host Wolves at Elland Road
- Whites searching for second Premier League win
- Wolves have won three in a row
The Whites arrive
The Leeds squad is here and they’ve been inspecting the pitch. All the faces expected, though Phillips is a curveball. Bielsa said on Thursday he would need more time even though he was fit and available.
Liam Cooper’s captain’s notes
Writing in the match-day programme, United captain Liam Cooper said: “We’ve spent a lot of time analysing the Southampton match and we’ve had a hard week of training at Thorp Arch in preparation for this afternoon.
“Over recent years, whenever we have had a negative result or performance, we have nearly always been able to show a reaction and bounce back in the following games and it is important we do that again now.”
Marcelo Bielsa’s programme notes
“We had the capability [against Southampton] and conditions to play a more even game than we did and we’re sorry we couldn’t reward the fans in attendance who made the long journey.
“This afternoon’s opponents Wolves have established themselves as a Premier League team over the last few years.
“They have a number of talented players, with many now experienced at this level. Their head coach Bruno Lage has brought new ideas following his appointment in the summer and they visit us in a good moment, on the back of three straight victories.
“I’m sure they will have a lot of confidence, too, following their late comeback victory against Aston Villa.
“For us, as always though, we will be looking to win the game in front of our home supporters.”