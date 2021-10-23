“We had the capability [against Southampton] and conditions to play a more even game than we did and we’re sorry we couldn’t reward the fans in attendance who made the long journey.

“This afternoon’s opponents Wolves have established themselves as a Premier League team over the last few years.

“They have a number of talented players, with many now experienced at this level. Their head coach Bruno Lage has brought new ideas following his appointment in the summer and they visit us in a good moment, on the back of three straight victories.

“I’m sure they will have a lot of confidence, too, following their late comeback victory against Aston Villa.