Leeds United v West Ham United: What time is kick-off? Is it on TV? Who will play for Leeds?

Leeds continue the hunt for their first win of the season at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites sit one point above the drop zone, having taken three points from five games so far.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, West Ham are in eighth place, and David Moyes' men are winless in their last three Premier League outings.

Marcelo Bielsa will be without key players as he prepares to face the Hammers this weekend. Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Patrick Bamford are all definitely sidelined, while there are doubts over the availability of Luke Ayling, Harrison and Raphinha.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League clash:

What time is kick-off?

Bielsa and Moyes at the London Stadium. Pic: Ian Walton/Getty

Leeds United will kick off at 3pm on Saturday September 24.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United v West Ham will not be broadcast on television in the UK.

The YEP will be bringing you the action on our live blog, with all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Bamford receives treatment at St James' Park. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty

How are West Ham doing?

Moyes' side are without a win in three Premier League fixtures after a strong start to their league campaign. The Hammers beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford midweek to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup, while they've set a solid precedent in the Europa League, winning their opening Group H fixture against Dinamo Zagreb 2-0.

What happened when the teams last met?

West Ham did the double over Leeds United last season.

Kalvin Phillips challenges Pablo Fornals. Pic: Gareth Copley/Getty

At Elland Road, Tomáš Souček cancelled Mateusz Klich's early penalty kick before Angelo Ogbonna earned his side three points late on with a thumping header.

On the return fixture, loanee Jesse Lingard opened the scoring by tucking away Ilan Meslier's penalty save before Craig Dawson nodded in a corner before half time, and Bielsa's players failed to respond after the break.

Who will play for Leeds United?

With Koch, Llorente, and Bamford definitely out, and question marks over the fitness of Ayling, Raphinha and Harrison, Bielsa has a task on his hands to construct a starting eleven from a squad missing so many of the players he calls on week in week out.

Bielsa spoke highly of the performance by Charlie Cresswell against Fulham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, and indicated he would have no qualms in selecting him when he spoke to the press on Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Lingard steps up to a penalty. Pic: Ian Walton/Getty