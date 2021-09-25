Leeds United v West Ham team news - Charlie Cresswell makes league debut as Raphinha starts

Nineteen-year-old Academy graduate Cresswell excelled in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Fulham and now starts alongside captain Liam Cooper at centre-back and next to Jamie Shackleton at right back.

Star winger Raphinha also lines up despite having being taken off in last Friday's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United with a hip injury as part of a contest in which Luke Ayling also came off with a knee problem. Ayling has failed to make the match day squad.

Patrick Bamford picked up a knee problem in the clash at St James' Park and is out injured along with Ayling, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch whilst Pascal Struijk serves the final match of a three-game ban.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the absence of Bamford, Rodrigo has been given the nod upfront, supported by Mateusz Klich as the no 10 as Tyler Roberts has to settle for a place on the bench.

Jack Harrison missed the Magpies clash having tested positive for coronavirus but returns as a substitute.

Striker Michail Antonio returns to the West Ham side having missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester United through suspension.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper (c), Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, McCarron, Drameh, Hjelde, Harrison, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

THUMBS UP: From Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice (c), Souček, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio Subs: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Noble, Král, Lanzini, Vlašić, Yarmolenko.

Referee: Kevin Friend.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.