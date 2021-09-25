Leeds United v West Ham LIVE: Charlie Cresswell makes league debut as Raphinha starts
Leeds United will seek to finally record their first victory of the new Premier League season against West Ham at Elland Road today - and you can follow all the latest news here.
The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but currently sit fourth-bottom having amassed just three points via three draws from their first five games.
West Ham recorded the double over Leeds last season en route to a sixth-placed finish and David Moyes' side sit eighth after five games of the new campaign.
Leeds could have as many as seven players missing today and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, early team news and then live match updates plus analysis and reaction throughout Saturday afternoon via our live blog here.
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 14:30
- 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.
- Fourth bottom against eighth. Leeds still seeking first win
- Whites could have seven players missing
Fans’ reaction to team news
Team news in full
West Ham team
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, McCarron, Drameh, Hjelde, Harrison, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt, Greenwood.
TEAM NEWS
Leeds United v West Ham: Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.
Leeds players checking out the pitch
Jack Harrison is here.
How the bookies see it
Marcelo Bielsa’s programme notes - a tough test