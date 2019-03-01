Leeds United v West Brom: The lowdown on the Baggies injury boost, table-topping away form and key stats

Have your say

Leeds United host West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening in the Championship - but what are the key things Whites fans need to know?

What injury worries do West Brom have?

West Bromwich Albion have been handed a triple boost ahead of their Championship clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Baggies faced worries over Ahmed Hegazi, Hal Robson-Kanu and Jacob Murphy but the trio have all been passed fit for Albion.

There were no other concerns for the visitors with Albion relatively injury free.

What is the Baggies current form?

Current form: LWDWWL

West Brom sit fourth in the Championship four points from the automatic promotion spots.

The Baggies were dealt a blow last time out as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United but Albion boast the best away form in the division.

Darren Moore's side have picked up 33 points on their travels this season with 10 wins, three draws and four defeats on the road.

Leeds hold the the best home record in the league alongside the Blades with the pair having collected 36 points on home soil with the two only separated by goal difference.

What are West Brom's key stats this season...

Games played: 34

Goals scored: 67

Goals conceded: 43

Yellow cards: 59

Red cards: 3

Shots per game (avg): 14

Possession (avg): 52.7%

Top goalscorer: Jay Rodriguez (17)

Top assists: Matt Phillips (7)

Away form - W10 D3 L4

Things to look out for...

This will be the first league meeting between Leeds and West Brom at Elland Road since January 2007.

West Brom have won eight of their past nine away Championship games .

West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored in all three of his league appearances against Leeds (four goals.