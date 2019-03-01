Leeds United v West Brom: Marcelo Bielsa sticks to his guns with Whites unchanged for Baggies clash

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named the same starting line-up for the third time in just six days as the Whites take on West Bromwich Albion this evening.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday at Queens Park Rangers in a disappointing display but the Argentine has remained loyal to the eleven that started at Loftus Road.

A 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers preceded the defeat in west London with Leeds knowing a victory tonight could take them to the summit of the Championship table.

Kiko Casilla will start in goal once again with a back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski.

Kalvin Phillips will sit in front of the defence with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts chosen at the two more advanced midfielders to support lone striker Patrick Bamford in the 4-1-4-1 formation.

Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison will once again line-up as the wide men.

Bielsa also has named an unchanged bench with Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas, Stuart Dallas and Izzy Brown all offering experience.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Douglas, Shackleton, Gotts, Dallas, Brown.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Holgate, Dawson, Hegazi, Adarabioyo, Livermore, Barry, Harper, Robson-Kanu, Gayle, Rodriguez. Subs: Bond, Bartley, Townsend, Field, Morrison, Murphy, Montero.