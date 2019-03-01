Leeds United v West Brom: Double Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee nervously backing Whites win and return to the Premier League

DOUBLE OLYMPIC medallist Jonny Brownlee will be among those in the Elland Road stands this evening with the triathlete praying for a Leeds United victory against West Brom to set the Whites up for a return to the Premier League.

Brownlee was 14 when United were relegated from the country's top flight and the 28-year-old is taking advantage of a break in his busy schedule to yell on the team he passionately supports tonight, in company with his younger brother and cousin.

Predicting an outcome in the crunch clash in which Leeds would go top with a victory, Brownlee said: "It depends on whether I think with my heart or my head!

"I still think they can win tonight and if they win tonight it can set them up but if they don't win tonight it's getting a bit stressful.

"They've got the team, they just need to calm down a bit.

"If they make the Premier League I will be so, so happy.

"I still remember as a kid when we got relegated and there's a picture of them all crying on the pitch.

"It's been so long now and I am a Leeds United fan through and through and it's so hard seeing them going through the ups and the downs.

"But if finally something good can happen to Leeds it would be incredible.

"I think they have got a good team, I really like the enthusiasm of Cooper and Clarke and Phillips and I really like the manager. It's finally good to see good things happening to Leeds United.

"I was 14 when they went down. I was very lucky in that I started watching them before in the Champions League games with Kewell and Viduka and Alan Smith so I have had very tough Leeds United ups and downs.

"It's a great club, I am very Leeds proud and very Leeds United proud.

"I don't go as much as I would like to go because of training but if they get to the Premier League I think it would be great for the city and great for Leeds United."