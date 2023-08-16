Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v West Brom: Daniel Farke press conference, 'unavailable' pair and injury updates

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is holding his pre-West Brom press conference today ahead of Friday night’s return to Championship action against the Baggies at Elland Road (kick-off 8pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST

Farke’s side are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign and looking to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Farke still had nine players out injured for the trip to St Andrew’s in Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas.

Luis Sinisterra was also “not available” in addition to Willy Gnonto who had informed Farke that he was once again unable to play upon being told by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

Updates on Sinisterra, Gnonto and injury news will be top of the agenda at today’s Thorp Arch press conference in addition to any developments on the transfers front ahead of the summer window closing in just 16 days’ time. Farke will be speaking to the press from 1.30pm and we will bring you all of the main news here.

