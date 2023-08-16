Leeds United v West Brom: Daniel Farke press conference, 'unavailable' pair and injury updates

Farke’s side are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign and looking to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Farke still had nine players out injured for the trip to St Andrew’s in Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas.

Luis Sinisterra was also “not available” in addition to Willy Gnonto who had informed Farke that he was once again unable to play upon being told by the club that he would not be sold this summer.