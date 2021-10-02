Leeds United v Watford - LIVE BLOG: Early team news and predicted line-up ahead of Elland Road clash
Leeds United host Watford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites search for a first victory of the season.
Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the visit of the Hornets to LS11 can bring his side three points ahead of the upcoming October international break.
Leeds are yet to come away from a league encounter victorious since the summer break and will try again at the seventh attempt today.
United have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, which saw Charlie Cresswell handed his Premier League debut last weekend in the loss to West Ham, though have earned three draws this term.
Bielsa's men do sit in the early season relegation zone but will be hoping they can kickstart the campaign against Xisco Munoz's side in front of another sold out Elland Road stadium.
Follow all the latest on our live blog this afternoon:
Leeds United v Watford - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 13:12
- Leeds United host Watford in the Premier League
- Whites searching for first win of season
- United host Hornets at 3pm
- Kick-off is at 3pm
Cooper’s programme notes
“I think everyone acknowledges we’ve had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures, with us having played four teams who occupy the top seven places, in our first six matches.
“Last season we managed to beat the teams who finished around and below us and it’s important we continue that trend again this season, especially on home soil.
“We’re confident we can do that again and now we have to prove it on the pitch.
“We’ve had a really good week of training at Thorp Arch and we’re all really looking forward to today’s game with Watford.
“First and foremost we want to win the game.
“We know Watford will come here and try to cause problems but, as always, we will focus on ourselves.
“We know if we reach the levels we’re capable of, we can get three points today.”
Bielsa’s programme notes
“Today against Watford it is our objective to get our first Premier League victory of the season. Like ourselves, Watford have lost three times in the league.
“However, they have recorded impressive wins against Aston Villa and Norwich City.
“They have a number of experienced players who have spent the majority of their careers playing in the Premier League and know what it takes to win matches at this level.
“It is clear that today’s game is important for both sides and it is vital we end our negative cycle.”
What Xisco Munoz has said
“I know exactly what is the style of Marcelo and I’m sure we will try to give a very good performance,” Munoz told his pre-match press conference.
“The last time I saw him was when we met in the Premier League meetings. But we always know about him because he’s a big manager in the world and he has a different style, he has different things.
“We know we’re not perfect. I love my players because they are working very hard, and they want to improve and this is perfect. We need a strong mentality and to be strong physically, and also it’s important, we are focused 100 per cent on all the actions in the game. And we know what we want.”
What Marcelo Bielsa has said
Asked if he felt United’s first win was imminent or if he was kept awake worrying about it, Bielsa said: “Nor one thing nor the other. I sleep normally and I always have the hope that we are able to win every one of our games.
“What we are forced to do every time we play is to deserve to impose ourselves.
“Deserving is not always synonymous with obtaining but it is a lot easier to get what you are looking for when you deserve it than when you don’t.
“But football has that particularity which prizes those who don’t deserve to get them.”
Leeds United predicted line-up
The return of Struijk and Llorente should mean that Cresswell drops back out of the side from last week - but which one of those will come into defence?
Flip a coin... Bielsa has a decision to make. We could also see Jack Harrison coming in for Daniel James, with the former recovering fully from Covid and the latter still getting up to speed.
YEP predicted XI: Meslier; Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Dallas, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison; Rodrigo.
Early Leeds United team news
The Whites will welcome back Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente back to Bielsa’s squad this afternoon at Elland Road.
Struijk has served his three-match ban for his red card against Liverpool - which was held up on appeal - while Llorente has returned from the Thorp Arch treatment room.
Luke Ayling, who requires minor knee surgery, is still missing as is last season’s top goalscorer Patrick Bamford though United’s number nine is hopeful of returning after the international break.
Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw are still sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Early Watford team news
Hornets midfielder Peter Etebo faces a five month lay-off due to a torn quad picked up against Newcastle last time out.
Tom Cleverly has completed concussion protocols to make the trip north while goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is available after a knee issue.
Good afternoon
Welcome to Elland Road for today’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Watford.
We’ll have all the latest live right here throughout the day...