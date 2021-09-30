With just three points on the board after six games, Leeds United will be eager to take something from Watford at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Yet to win a match, Marcelo Bielsa’s side slipped into the relegation zone following last week’s defeat to West Ham and Leeds must avoid another loss in order to steady the nerves of an increasingly doubtful fanbase.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Road will be packed again on Saturday afternoon and fans will doubtless make their feelings known if Leeds fail to pick up any points, with Watford among the more beatable of the teams the Whites have faced so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Watford home game:

When is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Watford at 3pm on Saturday October 2.

Leeds United celebrate at Elland Road. Pic: Jan Kruger/ Getty

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

The Whites’ Premier League clash will not be broadcast on live television this weekend.

You can follow the game with the YEP’s live blog, where we’ll have all the updates from the line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

How are Watford doing?

Xisco Muñoz. Pic: David Rogers/Getty

Watford are 12th in the Premier League table.

The Hornets beat Aston Villa on the opening day before losing three consecutive games.

Xisco Munoz’s side then picked up points against fellow strugglers Norwich City and Newcastle United, taking them to a total of 7.

What happened when the teams last met?

Scott Wootton reacts to his own goal at Vicarage Road. Pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty

The teams haven’t met since 2016, when Watford knocked the Whites out of the FA Cup in the fifth round with a 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Leeds defender Scott Wootton’s calamitous clearance put the ball into his own net for the only goal of the game, meaning the hosts progressed to the quarter finals of the competition.

Who will play for Leeds United?

Pascal Struijk returns to contention after serving the last game of his three-match suspension against West Ham United last weekend.

Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford are all in doubt as they recover from injury.

Antonio scores the winning goal at Elland Road. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty