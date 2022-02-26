Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: Early team news, predicted line-up and TV details
Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road today in a lunchtime kick-off to complete a run of three Premier League games within seven days for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.
Leeds are approaching the contest sat just three points clear of the drop zone following Wednesday night's 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.
Third-bottom Burnley recorded a 1-0 success at home to Tottenham the same night, a result which took the third-bottom Clarets to within one win of the Whites, and with two games in hand.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte was left questioning his own ability and job after the reverse for his outfit which marked a fourth defeat from Tottenham's last five league games and left his side in eighth place, seven points off the Champions League spots but with games in hand.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by live match updates and analysis but to start with here is the latest team news and Bielsa's predicted XI.
Leeds United team news
Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper remain out but Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are back available.
Koch suffered a head injury in the 4-2 Elland Road defeat by Manchester United, sustaining a deep wound above his eye and complaining of dizziness.
Leeds issued a statement following the game saying he would be following the concussion protocols ahead of a return to play.
Llorente was also withdrawn during the Manchester United clash, at half-time, and did not feature in the matchday squad for Wednesday's 6-0 rout at Liverpool.
Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling, Koch, Forshaw, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James.
Leeds United v Tottenham LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 11:52
- 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
Spurs team
Team news in full
Leeds team - two changes
Leeds United v Tottenham: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, James. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Roberts.