Leeds United swiftly return to action this evening with the Championship visit of Swansea City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites have now dropped to fourth place in the Championship table on goal difference, behind West Brom after a 1-0 victory for the Baggies at Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Leeds, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday evening, now take in their game in hand against West Brom with this evening’s visit of the 18th-placed Swans.

Leeds are seven points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places behind Ipswich Town who are three behind leaders Leicester City. Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and also fifth-placed Southampton are all in action tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the visit of Swansea followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face Swansea City at Elland Road, above. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites XI. The game is not being televised.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Farke now has a full squad of players to pick from aside from long-term absentee Stuart Dallas who continues on the road back from a femoral fracture.