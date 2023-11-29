Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Swansea City live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up and coverage details

Leeds United swiftly return to action this evening with the Championship visit of Swansea City.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
The Whites have now dropped to fourth place in the Championship table on goal difference, behind West Brom after a 1-0 victory for the Baggies at Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Leeds, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday evening, now take in their game in hand against West Brom with this evening’s visit of the 18th-placed Swans.

Leeds are seven points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places behind Ipswich Town who are three behind leaders Leicester City. Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and also fifth-placed Southampton are all in action tonight.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the visit of Swansea followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face Swansea City at Elland Road, above. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.UNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face Swansea City at Elland Road, above. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face Swansea City at Elland Road, above. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites XI. The game is not being televised.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Farke now has a full squad of players to pick from aside from long-term absentee Stuart Dallas who continues on the road back from a femoral fracture.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Gnonto, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter.

Leeds v Swansea live

Show new updates
18:47 GMT

Leeds bench - Spence returns

Leeds subs: Darlow, Firpo, Spence, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford. #lufc

18:45 GMT

Leeds team

Leeds United v Swansea City: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter.

18:30 GMT

Arrivals - notable absentee

No sign of Luke Ayling - but Djed Spence is here.

18:21 GMT

The odds

Leeds long odds-on this evening, 1-3. Swansea are 17-2. The draw is 24-5.

17:14 GMT

Good evening from Elland Road.

17:11 GMT

Predicted Leeds XI

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Gnonto, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter.

