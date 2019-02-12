Leeds United v Swansea City: Adam Forshaw out; Pablo Hernandez replacing Jack Clarke and the route back for Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas and Barry Douglas

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Adam Forshaw will miss Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Swansea City with a knee injury with Pablo Hernandez replacing Jack Clarke for head coach Marcelo Bielsa's only change.

Forshaw missed Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough with the knee problem and whilst stressing that the injury is not believed to be serious, Bielsa has revealed that the 27-year-old will play no part against the Swans.

Kalvin Phillips will again fulfil the holding midfield role behind Mateusz Klich with a back to fitness Hernandez replacing Clarke for the only change.

With Hernandez having recently experienced a groin problem, Clarke started in Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Riverside but was substituted at half time and then fell unwell on the Whites bench during the second half.

After receiving oxygen and treatment from paramedics, the 18-year-old was then taken to hospital before being released on Saturday evening but the teen is now under observation by Leeds and will not feature in Wednesday night's clash at Elland Road.

Asked if Forshaw would be involved against the Swans, Bielsa said: "Adam Forshaw won't play tomorrow.

"Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillps, Klich, Roofe, Pablo, Bamford, Harrison will be the starting XI.

"The situation of Adam didn't evolve as we thought so he won't be in the group tomorrow.

"We think it's not that serious but the fact that he missed two games - we have to take this reality into account. And we have more days after the game against Swansea so we hope he will be available in about ten days."

Providing the latest on Clarke, Bielsa said: "He is under observation, we are doing some more exams and evaluations to see what happens and we all feel relieved."

Barry Douglas, Gaeteno Berardi and Stuart Dallas will also miss out through injuries though Bielsa revealed that both Berardi and Dallas are set to feature in United's next two under-23s games with a view to then returning to the first team.

Douglas is expected to return sooner than that but the left back will not make the Elland Road clash against Swansea.

Izzy Brown will be involved tomorrow despite also playing 45 minutes for United's under-23s on Monday at Sheffield Wednesday.

Asked about Berardi, Bielsa said: "He will play the next under 23s game and if everything goes well this weekend he will also play the next 23s game on Monday.

"Dallas will also follow the same process and if they are well after these two games these two players will be closer to the first team.

"It's not the same case of Douglas and Forshaw who have had a shorter period of inactivity and it will be easier for them to reach their sports fitness.

"Dallas and Berardi will need more time."