Leeds United v Stoke City team news: Bamford named on bench for opening day clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named striker Patrick Bamford on the bench for the opening day visit of Stoke City at Elland Road.

The Argentine has handed out just one debut in the form of Barry Douglas as other summer arrivals Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker, Jack Harrison and Bamford earn spots on the bench.

Pontus Jansson has also been left out of the starting line-up having only returned from World Cup duty earlier this week.

Kemar Roofe will lead the line for the Whites, while Mateuz Klich has also earned a spot in midfield following his loan spell away from the club in the second half of last season.

United academy product Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been selected in goal ahead of Chelsea loanee Blackman.

The Whites look set to line-up in a 4-1-4-1 formation for the 4:30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Hernandez, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Jansson, Dallas, Baker, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford.

Stoke City XI: Butland, Bauer, Matins Indi, Shawcross, Pieters, Etebo, Ince, Badou, Allen, McClean, Afobe. Subs: Federici, Williams, Edwards, Fletcher, Crouch, Bojan, Diouf.