Leeds United v Stoke City: Last five meetings at Elland Road

Leeds United get their 2018/19 Championship campaign under way on Sunday afternoon as they welcome Stoke City to Elland Road for the 90th meeting between the two sides.

It's been almost 12 years since the last meeting, with the Potters spending the last 10 seasons in the Premier League. Gary Rowett's men will be hoping to bounce back at the first opportunity following their first relegation since 1997/98.

Ahead of this weekend's season opener, we take a look at the last five meetings between the two clubs at Elland Road.

Leeds United 0 Stoke City 4 (Championship) – Saturday, October 14, 2006

In a season in which Leeds United finished at the basement of the Championship and were relegated into League One, it was the visitors who eased to victory.

John Carver was in his second game as caretaker manager of the Whites, and Stoke's first away win of the season sent his side into the relegation zone.

Lee Hendrie opened the scoring after just seven minutes with a terrific free-kick, before Andy Griffin, Danny Higginbotham and Ricardo Fuller all added second-half strikes, whilst Leeds' Robbie Blake had a penalty saved.

Leeds United 0 Stoke City 0 (Championship) – Saturday, March 25, 2006

When the two sides met in 2006, Leeds were in the midst of a stalling promotion charge, as they went eight games without victory throughout much of March and April.

Rob Hulse and David Healy both had chances to win the game for the hosts, with the former striking the upright late on.

This result left Leeds fourth in a season in which they would go on to reach the play-off final before losing 3-0 to Watford at the Millennium Stadium.

Leeds United 0 Stoke City 0 (Championship) – Tuesday, September 28, 2004

An in-form Stoke side that had lost just one of their opening 10 games travelled to Elland Road in 2004, however they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of over 25,000.

It was the hosts who had the best of the chances, with Stephen Crainey and Jermaine Wright both denied by the Stoke keeper Ed de Goey.

Leeds United 2 Stoke City 0 (Division Two) – Saturday, January 20, 1990

A crowd of almost 30,000 packed into Elland Road as Leeds United held onto top spot in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Stoke City.

John Hendrie put Leeds in front before Gordon Strachan doubled the lead from the penalty spot, to secure what is Leeds' most recent victory over Stoke at Elland Road.

The Whites would eventually go on to win Division Two and promotion into Division One, whilst Stoke City were relegated to Division Three after finishing 24th.

Leeds United 4 Stoke City 0 (Division Two) – Saturday, November 26, 1988

With Howard Wilkinson having taken charge of Leeds a month earlier, the hosts swept aside Stoke City for their final victory of a six-game unbeaten run.

Ian Baird struck a brace for Leeds United, with Bobby Davison and John Sheridan also finding the target, the latter doing so from the spot.

Both sides went on to finish in mid table, Leeds ending the season in 10th and Stoke City in 13th.