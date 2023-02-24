Leeds United v Southampton live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road, one change

Second-bottom Leeds announced at 12.30pm on Friday lunchtime that new head coach Gracia’s visa had been confirmed, paving the way for the 52-year-old former Watford boss to take his place in the home dugout for today’s enormous showdown against the bottom-placed Saints. Just 15 minutes after the work permit news had been revealed, Gracia then found himself facing his first set of questions from the media for the club’s pre-Southampton press conference at Thorp Arch.