Leeds United v Southampton live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road, one change

Leeds United host Southampton in a gigantic Premier League relegation battle six-pointer today, for which new Whites boss Javi Gracia is at the helm for his first game in charge.

By Lee Sobot
2 hours ago

Second-bottom Leeds announced at 12.30pm on Friday lunchtime that new head coach Gracia’s visa had been confirmed, paving the way for the 52-year-old former Watford boss to take his place in the home dugout for today’s enormous showdown against the bottom-placed Saints. Just 15 minutes after the work permit news had been revealed, Gracia then found himself facing his first set of questions from the media for the club’s pre-Southampton press conference at Thorp Arch.

Just one point separates the Whites and Saints at the foot of the division with 15 games left of the current campaign. The two sides will lock horns at Elland Road this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off and we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and reaction from Elland Road.

Leeds host Southampton in a huge game at Elland Road today (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United 1 Southampton 0 live

Show new updates

90 seconds left

94: But Leeds foul and Saints have a free kick deep in their own half

Good play by Rutter

93: Twisting and turning, running down the clock, then wins a corner

Leeds free kick

92: Wide on the right touchline

FIVE minutes

Added time starts now

Crikey

89: Skewed clearance from Summerville headed clear by Meslier for a corner which Leeds survive

Saints booking

86: For Lavia, for pushing Bamford in an attempt to get him off the pitch quicker, crowd liked that one

Attendance

36, 641

Leeds sub

85: Bamford off for Roca.

Fans singing

84: Junior Firpo’s name to the Bamford tune

Bamford booked

83: Flies into a late tackle on Maitland-Niles. Roca about to come on

