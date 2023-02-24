Leeds United v Southampton live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road, one change
Leeds United host Southampton in a gigantic Premier League relegation battle six-pointer today, for which new Whites boss Javi Gracia is at the helm for his first game in charge.
Second-bottom Leeds announced at 12.30pm on Friday lunchtime that new head coach Gracia’s visa had been confirmed, paving the way for the 52-year-old former Watford boss to take his place in the home dugout for today’s enormous showdown against the bottom-placed Saints. Just 15 minutes after the work permit news had been revealed, Gracia then found himself facing his first set of questions from the media for the club’s pre-Southampton press conference at Thorp Arch.
Just one point separates the Whites and Saints at the foot of the division with 15 games left of the current campaign. The two sides will lock horns at Elland Road this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off and we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and reaction from Elland Road.
Leeds United 1 Southampton 0 live
89: Skewed clearance from Summerville headed clear by Meslier for a corner which Leeds survive
86: For Lavia, for pushing Bamford in an attempt to get him off the pitch quicker, crowd liked that one