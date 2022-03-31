Leeds United v Southampton: Jesse Marsch press conference - injuries, Phillips, Cooper updates

Leeds are seeking a third win on the spin having followed up a last-gasp 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players go off injured.

The Whites are now approaching Saturday's clash against the 11th-placed Saints sat fifth-bottom in the table and seven points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than the four sides below them.

Leeds are four points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have three games in hand and the Whites are seven clear of third-bottom Watford who have played one game less and host United in the club's second game in April.

FACING THE PRESS: Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Marsch's side are eight points clear of second-bottom Burnley but the Clarets have played three games less.

Norwich City prop up the table and the Canaries are 12 points behind Leeds with just one game in hand.

Saturday's visitors Southampton have lost their last three league games and last four in league and cup.

Jesse will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said here at our live blog.