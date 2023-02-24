Leeds United v Southampton: Javi Gracia press conference live, backroom team unveiled
Leeds United face an enormous Premier League relegation-battle six pointer at home to Southampton tomorrow and the club are holding their pre-match press conference this lunchtime.
Just one point separates second-bottom Leeds and bottom-of-the-table Southampton ahead of Saturday’s 3pm showdown at Elland Road. The Whites failed to muster a single shot on target in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Everton and the Elland Road club then announced on Tuesday that former Watford boss Javi Gracia had agreed terms to become United’s new head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.
But Leeds and Gracia are still awaiting the necessary work permissions which is leading to question marks about who will call the shots from the sidelines for the relegation-battle six pointer against the Saints. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala has overseen United’s last three games following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.
Leeds are holding their pre-match press conference for the Saints clash at 12.45pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all the news here. It remains to be seen who takes the questions in the Whites hotseat.
Leeds United v Southampton pre-match press conference live
On your backroom team - Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia, Juan Jose Solla - who are they and how experienced are they?
“Juan is my physical trainer and he has been with me from a long time ago from my the beginning. We started as professionals in Segunda B in Spain. And Mikel Antia and Zigor Aranalde are both former players and afterwards assistants, both with experience in England before. Mikel Antia was assistant with Rafa Benitez in Newcastle, Zigor was with me in Watford and other clubs as well. In my opinion they are good people, I need good people around me and very good profesionals as well."
“All of them, from my first day, they showed me a very good attitude and today and in the training before, I felt all of them were really focused on the game and with a high commitment and looking forward to playing at Elland Road and to show our supporters that they really want to improve the situation. That’s the feeling I have now and to be honest that’s the feeling I had from my first day. The players want to improve the situation.”
“I think everybody knows the potential of this squad and the commitment of this squad and the energy and the passion they have to play. It’s without a doubt. And for me, from my first day they showed me all these things that I have said. They, in this moment, need a good result to change the dynamic because the rest of the things they are doing really well. Then, for me as a coach, it’s easy to stay with them, to work with them because they really want to do it and they really want to improve the situation. That’s the best thing for one coach when you arrive at one club.”
The atmosphere at Elland Road is one of the best in the Premier League, how much was that a factor taking on this challenge?
“I know. I know the atmosphere is really good and of course I am am looking forward to the game. Tomorrow I expect our supporters will be the player number 12 for us. We need them and what we have to do is give our best from the beginning to the end. What I said to my players today is that tomorrow we have to do an extra effort because the team need it and tomorrow is the day.”
“Yesterday I was in the club with all the people that is working there and it was a really warm welcome and I was excited and really very grateful. but these kind of things makes the difference. When yoiu arrive at one club you feel this you fell really, realy well. Then the atmosphere in the club is very good and I only want to give them back all my best and to try in my job to give us good results.”
How would you describe your management style - it was said you were a disciplinarian at Watford - fining players of they were late? Is that something you will continue?
“That’s not true! I try only to do right things and when I have to be one way I do it. In that case, I felt the best thing I can do was to speak with the players, explain what I was seeing and try to convince them how important it was to do something in this case. You have to always try to convince what you think you have to improve and that’s all. In that thing you are speaking about rules and all this and I spoke with my players and everybody at the end accepted what we thought was the best for the team.”
“When I finished my job in Watford I didn’t know if I had another experience in the Premier League. I had the chance to be in Spain in Valencia, I had a chance to go to Qatar, working as well, differeent experiences of life and working as well. But when this experience appeared I didn’t have any doubts. It was something I was waiting for because all thsese years I had other chances to train but I was waiting for someting in the Premier and it was really exciting for me.”
“I think the psychological part is important but I think they are well, I think they know they are doing their best they are showing their commitment with the club and then I think they are the confident that we will improve in the future and I think they are confident because they are doing their best. That’s the best thing I can say about my players, they are confident and they trust that at the end of the season we achieve our objective.”
“In the time I have been here I cannot change many things. I can say whatever you want but I don’t have time to change many things. I have to be clever to know we have to change because we need to change things but at the same time I have to know the players don’t have time to know many informations or many different things. That balance can give us the best way to compete tomorrow and to try and get the result we are looking for.”
“The players because before coming I didn’t know more things about Leeds. What I know is what I see on the TV or what I see in the games and when I see them and the club called me then I look at what I was seeing in the team in the games, the way they were playing and knowing the players have many things to improve but I like the way the players were playing and I can see the ambition, the passion, all the things you can see on the TV.”