Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: The lowdown on the Owls injury worries, form, stats and what Steve Bruce has said

Leeds United welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Saturday evening - but what do you need to know about the Owls?

What injury worries do Sheffield Wednesday have?

The Owls have a number of injury worries ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

Steve Bruce is waiting on midfielder Barry Bannan and defender Dominic Iorfa: "We will see how they are this morning, they have got to be touch and go.

“They both want to take part in the training session which is good.

“I can’t name the team like the Leeds manager has. I could, but it’ll not be far short of what we played the other night.”

Wednesday are also hoping that Rolando Aarons could play a part in LS11 while Sam Hutchinson has recovered from illness.

On the Newcastle loanee, Bruce said: “He is going to try and train today but that will be his first time in two weeks, so we will see how he is.

"(Josh) Onomah will train as well. We have got 26 training I think. (Sam) Hutchinson is okay, it’s good.”

What is Sheffield Wednesday's current form?

Current form: WWDLW

Following the arrival of Steve Bruce in early February, Wednesday's form has dramatically improved.

The Owls now sit just six points from the play-off spots with five games of the season to go after going 11 matches unbeaten during his opening stint.

Wednesday fell to their first defeat under the 58-year-old against former club Aston Villa last weekend before a 3-0 midweek demolition of Nottingham Forest.

Three points at Elland Road are a must for the visitors if they are to keep their slim hopes of a play-off spot alive.

What are Sheffield Wednesday's key stats...

Games played: 41

Goals scored: 52

Goals conceded: 54

Yellow cards: 66

Red cards: 2

Shots per game (avg): 11.6

Possession (avg): 48.7%

Top goalscorer: Steven Fletcher (10)

Top assists: Barry Bannan (9)

What has Steve Bruce said?

“I’ve had some good times there and some not so good times," Bruce said.

“Whenever you go to Elland Road you know it is going to be a hostile atmosphere that’s for sure. Live on TV, teatime kick off, full house it will hopefully be a wonderful spectacle.

“It’s pretty easy for us because we are still in with a squeak and we have got try and get a result to see what next week brings.

“Can we try and take it to the Easter weekend? Then it’s back-to-back games and believe me in this league it’s quite easy to lose a couple of games over the course of a weekend.

“So we have got to see what we can do. It is going to be very difficult against a Leeds team that have been excellent this season, we have got to look after ourselves that will be my message.

“Let’s focus on ourselves and not worry about anyone else.”

Things to look out for...

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in three league matches against Leeds.

Patrick Bamford has scored seven league goals for Leeds United in 2019; more than any other player.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored seven English league goals against Leeds in eight appearance.