Live

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host Sheffield Wednesday today in a Yorkshire derby for their final Championship game before the September international break.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 13:50 BST

Daniel Farke’s side recorded their first Championship victory of the new campaign at the fourth time of asking through last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. Farke then made six changes to his side for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie at League Two hosts Salford City who knocked Leeds out 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Four days later, the Whites now host an Owls side who are bottom of the Championship and still without a point following four defeats from four.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed teams followed by match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday live

14:46 BST

Warm applause

As Leeds finish their warm up in the Elland Road sunshine. All set.

14:35 BST

Warm ups

14:31 BST

Can’t grumble

With that Leeds team - or bench considering the number of players still out injured. You’d think that Leeds would have far too much for pointless Wednesday here. We all know that football is a funny old game and how Leeds it would be to slip up here but there’s loads of confidence here from throughout the press box that this will be a comfortable home win. 3-0.

14:19 BST

Team news in full

14:03 BST

Owls team

14:02 BST

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Hjelde, Spence, Gyabi, Kamara, Poveda, Joseph, Gelhardt. #lufc

14:01 BST

Leeds team, as predicted:

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Ampadu, Gray; Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe.

13:54 BST

Gnonto

Messing about with the sprinkler, looks relaxed.

13:52 BST

Poveda

Is also here.

13:48 BST

Djed Spence

Out on the pitch. Joseph is also here

