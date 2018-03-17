Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Seven things you need to know

Here's seven things you should know ahead of today's Yorkshire derby at Elland Road...

Leeds have lost one of their last nine home league matches against Wednesday.

United conceded just 16 goals at Elland Road in the Championship in the entirety of 2017 - the Whites have already allowed 13 home league goals this year so far.

Pablo Hernandez has assisted 14 Championship goals since the beginning of last season, five more than any other Whites player in the same period.

There hasn't been a goalless draw between the two sides in 39 league meetings.

The Owls have made 100 changes to their starting XI this season - the most out of any other side in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last 13 away Yorkshire derbies in the league competition - the one defeat was at Elland Road last season.