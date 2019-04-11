Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Press Conference LIVE - Whites to be unchanged against Owls; Marcelo Bielsa on Jordan Stevens; Five wins a must Leeds United Live. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the latest from Thorp Arch as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa faces the media ahead of Saturday's Championship Yorkshire derby against Steve Bruce's Owls at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday - opposition view: Steve Bruce resurgence, key injury doubts and why Elland Road is a must win