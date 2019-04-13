Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Patrick Bamford out to keep emotions in check to achieve something special at Whites

STRIKER Patrick Bamford believes keeping "emotions in check" will be key to exceeding early expectations at Leeds United and achieving "something special" through automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Bamford struck a fine brace in Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Preston North End that ultimately put United's automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands ahead of tonight's Championship Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road (kick-off 5.30pm).

Sheffield United's failure to win at Birmingham City on Wednesday evening through a 1-1 draw kept them one point behind the second-placed Whites in third with five games remaining in an intense Championship run-in.

Chris Wilder's Blades take on relegation-battling Millwall at Bramall Lane in a 3pm kick-off today in which victory would pile the pressure back on Leeds in the tea-time derby against the Owls.

But Bamford believes emotions need to be controlled with the striker confident his Whites are thriving in the heat of the battle and aiming to use his own experience of gaining automatic promotion with Middlesbrough to good advantage at Elland Road.

"We had a similar thing at Middlesbrough, with the places changing a lot," said Bamford.

"I can’t remember who went up automatic but it was kind of similar.

"You have to keep your emotions in check. The pressure is always going to be there and the pressure is on Sheffield United but us as well.

"A massive club like Leeds, the expectation at the start of the season probably was not to go up automatically.

"But, because of how well we have done as a team, I think everyone is thinking, ‘Wow, this is something special’.

"Now we are there, the pressure is to stay there and do our bit. It is high pressure but that is why we play football. We enjoy it. The pressure is something to thrive on."

Bamford's Tuesday night double at Preston took his tally for the season to nine, despite missing nearly five months of the season with two separate knee injuries.

The forward will now come up against a much-improved Owls side who have lost just once under new boss Steve Bruce whose side still have an outside shot of finishing in the play-offs sat tenth and six points off the top six.

Bruce's men have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight games.

"After scoring two goals, I have to go in full of confidence and try to put in the same performance back-to-back," said Bamford.

"We all knew when Steve Bruce took the job what sort of team Sheffield Wednesday would be. He did a great job with Villa last year.

"Taking that to Sheffield Wednesday, with a good group of players, meant they would be organised. It is going to be a tough game."

The game will be witnessed by another sell out Elland Road crowd, with Bamford full of praise for United's support.

Asked if he had a message for United's fans heading to Saturday evening's derby, Bamford said: "The fans have been fantastic, in terms of the away support and the home support.

"Just keep it together, try and enjoy the situation if you can and ride the wave."