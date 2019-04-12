Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Marcelo Bielsa reveals what he expects from Steve Bruce's Owls

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa admits Saturday evening's visitors Sheffield Wednesday are now a more "stable" outfit under new boss Steve Bruce and fully deserved of their improved recent fortunes.

Wednesday sacked former boss Jos Luhukay following just under a year in charge on December 21 with the Owls 18th in the table and just six points above the dropzone.

Four months on, new boss Bruce has taken the Owls to tenth and just six points off the play-offs following a run of six victories, six draws and just one defeat in his 13 games in charge.

The Owls have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight games and Bruce's sole defeat came through last weekend's 3-1 loss at home to an Aston Villa side who have now won seven in a row.

Leeds dominated this season's reverse fixture at Hillsborough in September but only left with a 1-1 draw.

"From the change of the coach, they create a more stable shape and XI," said Bielsa, asked how different the Owls would be this time around.

"They had good results. They use less players. They give a style of play in their games. The positive results are what they deserved."

Wednesday are one of few teams in the Championship to operate with a front two - against which Bielsa has often favoured using three centre-backs.

But United's head coach is set to field the same team and formation that lined up in Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Preston North End.

That will mean a back four with skipper Liam Cooper again partnering Pontus Jansson at centre-back.

Asked if he could revert to a back three against the Owls and perhaps play Gaetano Berardi as a third centre-back, Bielsa said: "We are going to play with the same players. I don’t imagine any changes at the moment."

Tuesday night's win at Deepdale put United's automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands with Sheffield United then failing to win at Birmingham City the following night and leaving with a 1-1 draw.

Second-placed Leeds are now point clear of the third-placed Blades with five games left.

Chris Wilder's Blades take on relegation battling Millwall at Bramall Lane in a 3pm kick-off tomorrow.