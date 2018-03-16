Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Luhukay wary of 'very strong' Whites

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay remains wary of the threat Leeds United pose ahead of Saturday's Yorkshire derby.

Wednesday have won just one of their last nine league games with the Owls having lost four of their last five.

Former VfB Stuttgart boss Luhukay was brought in to replace the axed Carlos Carvalhal at the beginning of January and like Heckingbottom, Luhukay is still seeking only a second league win in charge. The Dutch manager says he is particularly wary of United’s threat in attack.

“I think they are a very strong team,” said Luhukay.

“They have unbelievable offensive quality. All four strikers are very effective. We have a lot of work on Saturday to stop their quality.

“Leeds, in the last weeks, have also not had good results, so they also will look for success. It will be an interesting game.

“I think in a derby you must have the passion and a winning mentality to get a good result. Both sets of fans will give 100 per cent support, so we must give everything we have.

“We have spoken with each other, we know what we have done, what we must do, and what we can do better. There’s no problem with motivation. The position in the league does not lie.

“We must work 100 per cent in every game to get in a better position.”