Jaidon Anthony is quite obviously a no-go for today after only being unveiled as a Leeds loanee from Bournemouth at midnight last night with Luis Sinisterra going the other way. But Djed Spence will surely feature and very likely Glen Kamara too although Kamara would likely be on the bench which is possibly where Spence will start from as well given that Luke Ayling is currently captaining the side. Joel Piroe, though, will clearly be expected to start and it is likely that the only change to the front four will be Crysencio Summerville replacing Sinisterra from the attacking line that started at Ipswich. It’s a bit more complicated with Ilia Gruev who was waiting on a visa. Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke said of the new signings: “We have to wait a bit for the confirmation. I’m quite confident with Glen. I think he should be available but we’re waiting still that everyone comes back from the league with the paperwork, we have to wait a bit. With Ilia, it’s a bit more complicated because he had a visa appointment in order to have this so we are not sure if it arrives in time. So the most important topic is right now they are also available on the other end hopefully of the transfer window, but it could be that there are two for tomorrow already in the mix, would be beneficial.”