Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Daniel Farke’s side recorded their first Championship victory of the new campaign at the fourth time of asking through last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. Farke then made six changes to his side for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie at League Two hosts Salford City who knocked Leeds out 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Four days later, the Whites now host an Owls side who are bottom of the Championship and still without a point following four defeats from four.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed teams followed by match updates and analysis before post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted line-up. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds United team news
Attacking pair Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda both returned to training this week after their recent injuries but neither is ready for a start.
Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed: "Mateo Joseph is back in team training, he has had two sessions with the team. He could be a topic for the squad, not the starting line-up, 90 minutes would be too much. Ian Poveda is back in team training, it’s the same picture. He was just out for two weeks, not that long like Mateo. It's good to have him back."
However, recently injured pair Dan James (groin) and Sam Byram (adductor) both remain out along with Junior Firpo (knee), Patrick Bamford (hamstring), Liam Cooper (foot) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture).
Predicted Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Ampadu, Gray; Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe.
Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday live
‘Outstanding’ - Farke on Spence
“Obviously we spoke about that you want to strengthen our full-back options a little bit and I think a brilliant piece of business was Spence, he has proved, especially on this level, that he can be outstanding.”
The new signings
Jaidon Anthony is quite obviously a no-go for today after only being unveiled as a Leeds loanee from Bournemouth at midnight last night with Luis Sinisterra going the other way. But Djed Spence will surely feature and very likely Glen Kamara too although Kamara would likely be on the bench which is possibly where Spence will start from as well given that Luke Ayling is currently captaining the side. Joel Piroe, though, will clearly be expected to start and it is likely that the only change to the front four will be Crysencio Summerville replacing Sinisterra from the attacking line that started at Ipswich. It’s a bit more complicated with Ilia Gruev who was waiting on a visa. Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke said of the new signings: “We have to wait a bit for the confirmation. I’m quite confident with Glen. I think he should be available but we’re waiting still that everyone comes back from the league with the paperwork, we have to wait a bit. With Ilia, it’s a bit more complicated because he had a visa appointment in order to have this so we are not sure if it arrives in time. So the most important topic is right now they are also available on the other end hopefully of the transfer window, but it could be that there are two for tomorrow already in the mix, would be beneficial.”