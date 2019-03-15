Leeds United v Sheffield United: The lowdown on the Blades form, key stats and 'holding back' Billy Sharp

Leeds United welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime - but what do you need to know?

What team news do Sheffield United have?

Chris Wilder took the unusual step of revealing that striker Billy Sharp has been held back intentionally for the clash with Leeds.

Sharp, who has six goals in his last five appearances against the Whites, has been used sparingly in the Blades last few outings.

Wilder revealed on Thursday that the forward will be returning to his starting line-up: "One thing I can say is that Billy will be captaining our team.

"We're not giving any top secrets away. We felt it was the right time to pull him out, so we could plot our way through this little period which we have successfully.

"Billy has played for that club, his scoring record is great and we feel he's fit and refreshed to lead us from the front."

United striker Gary Madine will miss the trip to Elland Road after being sent off in the 2-0 victory over Brentford on Tuesday.

Wilder must choose whether David McGoldrick, Scott Hogan or Conor Washington to partner Sharp in attack having heavily rotated his attack over their recent unbeaten run.

What is Sheffield United current form?

Last five games: WWDWW

The Blades have been impressive form which has seen them maintain their push for the automatic promotion places as they sit two points behind Leeds in third.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last nine Championship outings and haven't conceded a single goal in their last six fixtures.

Wilder's side have gone nearly nine hours in the league without Dean Henderson's goal being breached following their capitulation at Aston Villa after they conceded three goals in the final 10 minutes of a 3-3 draw at Villa Park.

What are Sheffield United's key stats this season...

Games played: 37

Goals scored: 63

Goals conceded: 34

Yellow cards: 66

Red cards: 2

Shots per game (avg): 12.8

Possession (avg): 51.1%

Top goalscorer: Billy Sharp (22)

Top assists: Oliver Norwood (8)

Away form - W8 D5 L5

Things to look out for...

Leeds United have not completed a league double over Sheffield United since the 1991-92 season.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored three goals in four away league appearances at Elland Road.

Sheffield United are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Leeds for the first time since March 1961