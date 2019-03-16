Leeds United v Sheffield United: Jack Clarke returns to squad as Whites unchanged for Blades clash

Jack Clarke returned to Leeds United’s bench but Izzy Brown was taken ill as Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up for today’s crunch clash with Sheffield United.

Clarke was recalled a month after collapsing during Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough but sickness forced on-loan Chelsea midfielder Brown to sit out of a huge derby at Elland Road.

Brown, who has made just one appearance as a substitute since his move from Stamford Bridge, was laid low on Friday and failed to recover in time to feature.

Bielsa, however, was always likely to keep the same starting side after a flowing win over Reading in midweek and his line-up was unchanged for the sixth game running.

Leeds started the day in second place in the Championship, two points ahead of Sheffield United in a gripping automatic promotion race which looks set to go to the wire.

Blades boss Chris Wilder recalled captain and leading scorer Billy Sharp after two games on the bench and David McGoldrick and Martin Cranie also came into his side following a 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday night.

Gary Madine began a suspension after his dismissal in that match but Sheffield United were looking to extend an unbeaten run of nine games,

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Dallas, Douglas, Berardi, Clarke, Gotts.

Sheffield United: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Sharp, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Cranie. Subs: Lundstram, Dowell, Hogan, Coutts, Stearman, Duffy, Moore.