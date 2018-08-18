Leeds United v Rotherham United: Whites name unchanged line-up for third league game in a row

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has named the same Whites line-up for the third Championship fixture in a row for Saturday afternoons visit of Rotherham United at Elland Road.

The Argentine made eight changes for Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup but has reverted back to the same starting eleven that began the 4-1 demolition of Derby County at Pride Park last weekend.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell returns in goal with a back four of Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper, and Barry Douglas. Kalvin Phillips again remains in the quarterback role in midfielder slotting into defence when required with Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez out wide.

Mateusz Klich and Samuel Saiz start in a more advanced role playing off Kemar Roofe who will lead the line once again for United following his double against the Rams last weekend.

There is one change to Bielsa's bench as Tom Pearce comes in for Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Jansson, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Harrison, Bamford.

Rotherham United XI: Rodak; Vyner, Raggett, Wood, Mattock; Taylor, Ajayi, Vaulks, Palmer, Williams; Smith. Subs: Bilboe, Robertson, Manning, Newell, Proctor, Vassell, Ball.