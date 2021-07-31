Bamford missed Wednesday night's draw at Blackburn Rovers but starts against Betis as summer recruit Junior Firpo faces his former side.

Young striker Sam Greenwood is once again named on the bench but England international Kalvin Phillips and Whites captain Liam Cooper are again not involved.

Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas both start having come off the bench against Blackburn.

PAST AND PRESENT: For Leeds United summer recruit Junior Firpo who faces his former side Real Betis. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich and Helder Costa all drop to the bench.

Leeds United v Real Betis: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Struijk, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Caprile, Shackleton, Klich, Roberts, Costa, Greenwood.

