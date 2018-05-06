Leeds United V QPR: Phil Hay’s Player Ratings as Whites brush aside QPR on final day of season

Have your say

Leeds United managed to get a much-needed win under their belts on the final day of the Championship season, brushing aside QPR.

How did the players rate? Check out Phil Hay’s final Player Ratings of the season.

Leeds ended a hugely disappointing season with an easy victory as goals from Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips comfortably brushed aside Championship visitors QPR who fell to a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

Minutes after QPR had survived an almighty goalmouth scramble, Roofe acrobatically fired United into a 30th-minute lead from an Adam Forshaw corner.

QPR produced next to no response and United then doubled their lead two minutes after the break through a fine low finish from Phillips who cashed in on Hoops ‘keeper Joe Lumley’s hashed clearance.

The season finale also featured a debut for 16-year-old striker Ryan Edmondson who was brought on with 16 minutes left and almost scored three minutes later when his powerful shot was deflected over the bar.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson (Pennington 45), Cooper, Pearce, Forshaw (O’Kane 87), Vieira, Phillips, Alioski, Roofe (Edmondson 73), Ekuban. Subs not used: Lonergan, Saiz, Sacko, Lasogga.

QPR: Lumley, Wszolek (Smyth 61), Furlong, Bidwell, Manning, Scowen, Cousins, Chair (Osayi-Samuel 60), Freeman, Eze (Oteh 73), Smith. Subs not used: Ingram, Kakay, Hamalainen, Owens.

Check out the gallery above for the full player ratings.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire) - A good, authoritative display. A fair few yellow cards but most of them deserved. 7/10

Attendance: 30,004