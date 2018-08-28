Leeds United v Preston North End team news: Nine changes for Bielsa in Carabao Cup second round clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made nine changes for the visit of Preston North End to Elland Road in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Two players have kept their place in the starting line-up from Saturday's 3-0 victory at Norwich City in the form of midfielder Kalvin Phillips and central defender Pontus Jansson.

Stuart Dallas returns to the side following a quad injury and captains United this evening.

Jamal Blackman retains his place in goal from the first round of the cup with Jamie Shackleton, Conor Shaughnessy and Tom Pearce completing the defence.

Lewis Baker, Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts have been called into the side with Patrick Bamford leading the line for Leeds once again following his goal against Bolton in the first round.

Leeds United XI: Blackman, Shackleton, Jansson, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Phillips, Roberts, Baker, Dallas (C), Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Huffer, Douglas, Ayling, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roofe.

Preston North End XI: Maxwell, Fisher, Earl, Davis (C), Moult, Harrop, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Barker, Barkhuizen. Subs: Rudd, Hughes, Huntington, Browne, Pearson, Burke, Nmecha.