Leeds United v Preston North End live: match updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat in Boxing Day’s reverse clash at Deepdale in which keeper Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card early into the second half. Daniel Farke’s Whites then fell to a 1-0 loss at West Brom three days later but United have since bounced back with three consecutive 3-0 victories, an FA Cup third round success at Peterborough United sandwiched by same verdict Championship scorelines at home to Birmingham City and away at Cardiff City.
The Whites sit fourth in the Championship table but now seven points behind both third-placed Ipswich Town and second-placed Southampton who moved into the division’s automatic promotion spots with Saturday lunchtime’s 3-1 win at Swansea City.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to today’s Preston contest followed by confirmed starting line-ups as they break and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction.
Leeds United v Preston North End live
Goal Preston
2: Nightmare start
Early Preston free kick
1: Conceded by Rodon after Bamford lost the ball
Underway
1: Preston kick off.
Here we go
Players out at Elland Road, Ampadu leads out the Whites.
All set at Elland Road
Warm ups done and ready to roll. Interesting to see if Dan James is tasked with dropping deep at times to deal with Liam Millar.
Warm-ups underway
As the rain starts to pour, a grim forecast and here it comes. Very windy. A bit warmer than it has been but still chilly.
Team news in full
Team news in full
PNE team news, a few blows there
Leeds bench, including a brave Jaidon Anthony
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Byram, Cooper, Shackleton, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Piroe, Joseph.