Leeds United v Preston North End live: match updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details

Leeds United face a quick rematch against Preston North End at Elland Road today in the club’s continued Championship promotion quest.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jan 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT
Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat in Boxing Day’s reverse clash at Deepdale in which keeper Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card early into the second half. Daniel Farke’s Whites then fell to a 1-0 loss at West Brom three days later but United have since bounced back with three consecutive 3-0 victories, an FA Cup third round success at Peterborough United sandwiched by same verdict Championship scorelines at home to Birmingham City and away at Cardiff City.

The Whites sit fourth in the Championship table but now seven points behind both third-placed Ipswich Town and second-placed Southampton who moved into the division’s automatic promotion spots with Saturday lunchtime’s 3-1 win at Swansea City.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to today’s Preston contest followed by confirmed starting line-ups as they break and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction.

Leeds United v Preston North End live

Show new updates
12:02 GMT

Goal Preston

2: Nightmare start

12:02 GMT

Early Preston free kick

1: Conceded by Rodon after Bamford lost the ball

12:01 GMT

Underway

1: Preston kick off.

11:58 GMT

Here we go

Players out at Elland Road, Ampadu leads out the Whites.

11:48 GMT

All set at Elland Road

Warm ups done and ready to roll. Interesting to see if Dan James is tasked with dropping deep at times to deal with Liam Millar.

11:29 GMT

Warm-ups underway

As the rain starts to pour, a grim forecast and here it comes. Very windy. A bit warmer than it has been but still chilly.

11:11 GMT

Team news in full

11:10 GMT

Team news in full

11:04 GMT

PNE team news, a few blows there

11:03 GMT

Leeds bench, including a brave Jaidon Anthony

Leeds subs: Klaesson, Byram, Cooper, Shackleton, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Piroe, Joseph.

