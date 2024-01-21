Leeds United face a quick rematch against Preston North End at Elland Road today in the club’s continued Championship promotion quest.

Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat in Boxing Day’s reverse clash at Deepdale in which keeper Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card early into the second half. Daniel Farke’s Whites then fell to a 1-0 loss at West Brom three days later but United have since bounced back with three consecutive 3-0 victories, an FA Cup third round success at Peterborough United sandwiched by same verdict Championship scorelines at home to Birmingham City and away at Cardiff City.

The Whites sit fourth in the Championship table but now seven points behind both third-placed Ipswich Town and second-placed Southampton who moved into the division’s automatic promotion spots with Saturday lunchtime’s 3-1 win at Swansea City.

