Leeds United v Preston North End: Alex Neil relishing 'tough' Marcelo Bielsa test

Preston North End boss Alex Neil says he is relishing a "tough test" against Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday evening at Elland Road.

North End make the short trip across the Pennines to take on the Whites in the second round of the competition having disposed of League Two side Morecambe in the first round.

Neil, who has been impressed by the Argentine's start in West Yorkshire, says his side are looking forward to taking on United who are still unbeaten in all competitions this season.

“He’s highly regarded across the world and if you look at Leeds’ start he’s obviously had a big impact since he’s gone in,” Neil told the Lancashire Evening Post.

“It’s like anything else when a coach goes in there’s a change in style and they do get a reaction.

“I’ll be interested to see how it pans out over the season but I saw Leeds live against Stoke and thought they were excellent.

“He’s done a good job and it will be a tough test for us.”