Leeds United will sign off for the November international break with Saturday's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle, ahead of which Whites manager Daniel Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today.

Farke's third-placed side are approaching the weekend's 3pm kick-off against the newly-promoted Pilgrims on the back of Friday evening's superb 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City which closed the gap on both the Foxes and second-placed Ipswich Town.

