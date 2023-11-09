Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke holds his pre-Plymouth Argyle press conference today
Leeds United will sign off for the November international break with Saturday's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle, ahead of which Whites manager Daniel Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today.
Farke's third-placed side are approaching the weekend's 3pm kick-off against the newly-promoted Pilgrims on the back of Friday evening's superb 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City which closed the gap on both the Foxes and second-placed Ipswich Town.
Farke will be facing the media at 1.30pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the latest news including injury updates here.
Key Events
- 1.30pm press conference at Thorp Arch
- Leeds v Plymouth, 3pm Saturday at Elland Road
Injury updates
Expected on Gelhardt, Shackleton, Spence and Dallas.
1.30pm
For Daniel Farke's pre-Plymouth press conference today.