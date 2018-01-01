Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Two changes as Saiz and O’Kane both start but Vieira still missing

SAMU SAIZ and Eunan O’Kane both start as head coach Thomas Christiansen makes two changes to his Leeds United side for the New Year’s Day clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Saiz was named on the bench on his return from a calf injury for Saturday’s match at Birmingham City but the Spaniard now comes into the side at the expense of Pawel Cibicki who drops to the bench with Pablo Hernandez now set to play out wide.

Irish international O’Kane also returns from a slight strain to take the place of Conor Shaughnessy to partner Kalvin Phillips in centre midfield but Ronaldo Vieira is again missing following the knock he picked up in the Boxing Day win at Burton Albion.

Forest caretaker boss Gary Brazil has made three changes to his side with former Whites skipper Liam Bridcutt coming into the side along with Armand Traore and Matthew Cash.

David Vaughan and Andreas Bouchalakis drop to the bench while Daryl Murphy misses out altogether with the injury he picked up in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Sunderland.

Leeds United: Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, O’Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe. Subs: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Anita, Klich, Sacko, Cibicki, Lasogga.

Nottingham Forest: Smith; Lichaj, Mancienne, Worrall, Traore; Bridcutt, Cash; McKay, Dowell, Osborn; Brereton. Subs: Henderson, Fox, Clough, Carayol, Vaughan, Bouchalakis, Walker.