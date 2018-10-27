Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Manchester City loan ace Jack Harrison taking inspiration from 'approachable' team-mate Pablo Hernandez

LEEDS UNITED loanee Jack Harrison has praised teammate Pablo Hernandez for helping him improve at Elland Road, saying that he can “definitely learn from” his influence, writes JOSH RAMSBOTTOM.

The Manchester City winger, who joined Leeds for the season during the summer, is looking to develop at Marcelo Bielsa’s side before making the journey back across the Pennines, and feels that the experienced Hernandez is a vital part of the process.

Hernandez, 33, marked his return from a two-month injury layoff with a brace of assists in the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Wednesday, after Leeds had struggled in his absence.

The Spaniard, with four international caps to his name, has scored three goals and provided a further four assists in just seven appearances so far this season.

The Whites are unbeaten in the games he has started in, but have won just two of the eight league games where Hernandez hasn’t featured in the starting lineup.

21-year-old Harrison, meanwhile, has scored once in 11 league appearances this season, but feels as though Hernandez’s presence at the club is a great benefit - both for himself and the rest of the team.

“You saw the difference that he (Hernandez) makes with the two assists (against Ipswich) and the way he’s able to see the game,” the former New York City player explained. “I think it’s something I can definitely learn from, playing behind such an experienced player for someone young like myself.”

“He’s quiet, but he’s always approachable if you ask him questions, he’ll always give you answers and is willing to help other teammates out.”

He added: “The way he sees the game, you’ve seen some of the passes he makes… you can see where he’s going to pass it before he’s even got the ball, so that’s something I need to work on.”

Both Harrison and Hernandez are available for selection for tonight's Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.