Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Forshaw replaces Saiz as Bielsa makes three changes

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made three changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Adam Forshaw replaces Samuel Saiz in midfield as Pontus Jansson returns to action with Gaetano Berardi sidelined through injury.

Stuart Dallas also comes back into the line-up for Jack Harrison, who has been left out of the match day squad, with the Northern Irishman expected to line up on the left side of defence.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start in goal with Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Jansson, and Dallas completing the back four.

Kalvin Phillips looks set to return to his anchor role in midfield with Alioski on the left and Pablo Hernandez on the right. Mateusz Klich and Forshaw will play behind striker Kemar Roofe who was back among the goals on Wednesday evening against Ipswich Town.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Dallas, Cooper, Jansson, Klich, Phillips, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke, Saiz, Roberts.

Nottingham Forest XI: Pantilimon, Darwikwa, Figueiredo, Robinson, Fox, Colback, Guedioura, Cash, Carvalho, Lolley, Grabban. Subs: Steele, Soudani, Watson, Osborn, Dawson, Janko, Dias.