Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: City loanee Jack Harrison throws confidence behind Whites' title bid

WINGER JACK Harrison has confidence in Leeds United's Championship promotion push and title bid, believing the Whites have a "good chance" of staying top.

Harrison returned to the side from a recent muscle injury for Wednesday night's hosting of Ipswich Town in which a 2-0 victory sent United back to the top of the pile.

In an extremely tightly packed division, Leeds are only ahead of both second-placed Middlesbrough and third-placed Sheffield United on goal difference with only two points separating the entire top six and only another four points back to 13th-placed QPR.

Harrison knows the make-up of the Championship ladder can soon change but the on loan Manchester City winger sees no reason why Leeds cannot ultimately be top when it matters next May.

"Looking at the squad that we’ve got and the way we’re playing, the coaching staff and taking everything into consideration, we’ve got a good chance with staying there," said Harrison.

"At times like this it’s important not to be complacent, just look at the last few weeks - it’s fluctuated so much with the teams, and there’s only a small amount of points between first and sixth place and anything can happen, so we need to just make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to keep improving each week and to not get complacent.

"We try not to think of it too much as it changes so much, everyone’s hunting you down for top of the league, so it’s important not to get carried away or distracted with too many things happening outside of the pitch.

"If we can just control what we can control, and do what we can on the pitch, things will hopefully go our way."