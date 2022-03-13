Leeds United v Norwich City LIVE: Team news, prediction, score updates and opinion

The Whites and Canaries are approaching the contest having lost their last 11 league games between them, Leeds falling to a sixth-consecutive defeat via Thursday night's 3-0 reverse at home to Aston Villa.

The setback in new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton.

The Clarets then blew a chance to make inroads by falling a 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, a game in which Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card.

CRUNCH CLASH: As Leeds United take on Norwich City, the two sides having lost their last 11 league games between them. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Norwich continue to prop up the table and Dean Smith's Canaries fell to a fifth consecutive league loss on Thursday evening after being beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.

The Canaries are six points behind Leeds having played the same amount of games.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis upon landing at Elland Road but in the meantime here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI.

Leeds United team news

Whites striker Patrick Bamford returned from a three-month lay off due to injury setbacks when coming on as a second-half substitute against Villa, the no 9 introduced in the 58th minute.

Marsch must now decide if the forward is ready for a starting role or another outing from the bench.

But Leeds lost the services of left back Junior Firpo in the closing stages against Villa as the left back was stretchered off with suspected medial collateral ligament damage.

Stuart Dallas is consequently expected to fill in at left back which could pave the way for Luke Ayling to return to right back although Jamie Shackleton is another option there.

Key duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are nearing their returns from hamstring injuries but Marsch had been looking at the forthcoming international break to get the duo up to 100 per cent.

Tyler Roberts (hamstring tear) and Leo Hjelde (knee) are longer term absentees, Roberts facing around three months out.

Marsch hopes that Hjelde will be back within weeks as opposed to months following knee surgery.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison; James, Gelhardt.

YEP prediction: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 0.

Norwich City team news

Former Leeds right back Sam Byram missed Thursday evening's 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea due to fatigue but the Canaries will make a late call on the defender and boss Smith is optimistic that the 28-year-old will be able to face the Whites.

“We are going to have a look at him and we’re hopeful he will be okay," said Smith at Friday's pre-match press conference.

Smith has no new injury concerns as Christoph Zimmermann and Mathias Normann are both training normally after being taken off during the interval of Thursday night's clash against the Blues.