Leeds United v Norwich City: Two changes for Whites as Patrick Bamford named on the bench

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes for tonight's Championship clash with Norwich City as striker Patrick Bamford makes the bench.

Pontus Jansson and Tyler Roberts come into the starting line-up for the outgoing Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke.

Kiko Casilla makes his home debut in goal with a back four of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Jansson and Gjanni Alioski.

Adam Forshaw retains his place as the deep-lying midfielder with Tyler Roberts and Mateusz Klich expected to line-up as the two attacking midfielders in the 4-1-4-1 formation.

Pablo Hernandez moves wide in place of Clarke who drops the bench, while Jack Harrison retains his spot on the right.

Kemar Roofe once again leads the line for the Whites.

Bielsa has also been boosted by the inclusion of Bamford on the bench as the £9million summer signing makes his first appearance since his winner at Bolton Wanderers just before Christmas.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Alioski, Forshaw, Roberts, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roofe. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Shackleton, Gotts, Phillips, Clarke, Bamford.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, Vrancic, Trybull, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki. Subs: McGovern, Rhodes, McLean, Tettey, Hanley, Srbeny, Cantwell.