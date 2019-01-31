Leeds United v Norwich City: Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference - recap Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa meets the media ahead of this weekend's Championship clash with Norwich City - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United transfer news LIVE - DEADLINE DAY: Daniel James updates as talks intensify, latest Championship deals Championship deadline day: Every deal completed in the January transfer window by Leeds United's rivals