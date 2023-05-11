Leeds United v Newcastle United: Sam Allardyce press conference live, team news and injury updates
Leeds United face an absolutely enormous home clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, ahead of which Whites boss Sam Allardyce is holding his pre-match press conference today.
Allardyce has been brought in as United’s new boss for the final four games of the club’s desperate battle for Premier League survival, the first of which took Leeds to title-favourites Manchester City. The Whites were only defeated by a single-goal margin but the 2-1 reverse left Leeds fourth-bottom and hovering dangerously close to the division’s relegation zone, only above the dreaded dotted line on goal difference.
Leeds were then given a boost in the first of three fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday as relegation rivals Leicester City suffered a 5-3 defeat at Fulham which kept the Foxes fifth-bottom and level on points with the Whites.
But United were dealt a double hammer blow from the day’s evening games as Everton firstly romped to a 5-1 success at Brighton before Nottingham Forest saw off Southampton 4-3 at the City Ground. Leeds have now been left second-bottom and two points adrift of safety with just three games remaining, the first of which presents a Saturday lunchtime visit of third-placed Champions League spot-chasers Newcastle United in a 12.30pm kick-off.
Allardyce will be facing the media at 2pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all the main news here followed by a full transcribe of every word said from United’s new head coach.
