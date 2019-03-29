Leeds United v Millwall: The lowdown on the Lions injury worries, form, key stats and what Neil Harris has said

Leeds United host Millwall on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road in the Championship - but what do you need to know about the Lions?

What injury worries do Millwall have?

Millwall winger Shane Ferguson remains suspended after his sending off against Brighton in the FA Cup penalty shootout defeat last time out.

The Lions, otherwise, have a full squad at their disposal for the trip to West Yorkshire.

“There’s nothing new to report," Harris said.

"The players back from international duty have fit in and trained well, and obviously to have Shane missing is a blow as he has been one of our most consistent performers and his form has been outstanding.

“But it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in, and to have Ben Marshall – who has played at full-back quite a lot – back available is a bonus, along with Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma who have also been cup-tied.

“We have players who can step in, and that’s a nice position to be in because the players performed after having to make changes for the Brighton game, so there are decisions to make in a couple of key areas.”

What is Millwall's current form?

League form: LLLLW

Millwall were in FA Cup action last time out as they fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Brighton at The Den.

The Lions, though, were victorious in their last Championship outing at Birmingham City with a 2-0 victory at St Andrews.

Neil Harris saw his side fall to four defeats in row before that fixture which has seen Millwall drop into a relegation fight.

They sit just a point above the drop zone alongside Reading with Rotherham United holding the final trap door spot.

What are Millwall's key stats...

Games played: 37

Goals scored: 41

Goals conceded: 55

Yellow cards: 63

Red cards: 1

Shots per game (avg): 11.8

Possession (avg): 45.2%

Top goalscorer: Lee Gregory (8)

Top assists: Jake Cooper, Lee Gregory (6)

What has Neil Harris said?

“The fixture has the added spice because of the passion shown by the sets of fans and how they support their teams," Harris said.

"It’s not a local game by any stretch of the imagination, but there have been plenty of really important games between the sides.

“We’re certainly looking forward to it – Leeds are pushing right up there at the top of the table to get the club into the Premier League, where I personally think they should be. We ourselves are fighting to get points on the board to pull ourselves away from the danger zone. There’s a lot at stake for the game, and the pressure will certainly be on the home side.

“They’ll have a fanbase turning up expecting them to win, and I always expect my team to perform individually, be difficult to play against and have an end product. This game is similar to Brighton in the sense where we’ll go into it as the underdog, and can play with no fear knowing we’ve performed in our last couple of games and that 35,000 Leeds fans will turn up expecting their team to stroll past us.”

Things to look out for...

Leeds have won five of their last six league games against Millwall at Elland Road.

Leeds failed to attempt a shot on target in a Championship game for the first time under Marcelo Bielsa against Sheffield United.

Leeds have won eight of their nine Championship matches this season against teams currently in the bottom six of the division - their only failure to win was at Millwall in September.