Leeds United v Millwall - confirmed team news: Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Pontus Jansson start as Adam Forshaw returns in place of Izzy Brown

Marcelo Bielsa has made one change for the visit of Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell comes into the side in goal for his first Leeds start since mid-January with Kiko Casilla serving a one match ban for a red card picked up against Sheffield United.

Pontus Jansson has also made a swift return after initially being ruled out for three weeks with a knee injury.

The Swede, though, has recovered to take up his usual spot in the back four with Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski completing the defence.

Kalvin Phillips will once again sit in front of the back four in United's favoured 4-1-4-1 formation.

Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison line-up as the two wingers with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts supporting lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Adam Forshaw returns to the bench for the first time in eight games with Kamil Miazek, Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke, Stuart Dallas.

Izzy Brown has dropped out of the Whites matchday squad.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Douglas, Forshaw, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke.

Millwall XI: Martin; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Meredith; Leonard, Tunnicliffe, Thompson; J. Wallace, Marshall, Gregory Subs: Archer, McLaughlin, Hutchinson, Williams, O’Brien, Elliott, Morison.