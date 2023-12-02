Leeds United v Middlesbrough live: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road
Leeds returned to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Rotherham United with Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at home to Swansea City which lifted Farke’s side back up to third place in the Championship table and just eight points behind leaders Leicester City.
Just three days later, the Whites will step out at LS11 again in a 3pm kick-off today versus a tenth-placed Middlesbrough side who have rocketed into the promotion reckoning with a strong run of results after an initial poor start to the campaign.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups before match updates and analysis and then post-match reaction.
The 3pm kick-off is not being televised but all eyes first will be on the day’s 12.30pm kick-off as leaders Leicester visit fifth-placed West Brom. Second-placed Ipswich Town, who are still seven points ahead of Leeds, welcome Coventry City in another 3pm kick-off.
LEEDS PENALTY!
Clarke on Rutter!
McNair is done
36: Comes off holding the bottom of his back, Clarke on in his place
Injury
34: To Boro's McNair who has pulled up and is having treatment. Doesn't look great for him.
Great ball
32: By Ampadu to James who is then confronted by keeper Dieng who just gets there first. Rutter fires over from range. Rutter then blasts a powerful effort over the bar from a fresh attack.
Djed Spence
31: Will have a job getting in the side based on what we are seeing at the moment, both full backs excellent
Fantastic feet by Archie
30: Works space out of nothing on the right, sends in a lovely cross which Boro scramble clear for a corner which is cleared. Crowd sing his name.
Decent attempt
27: From Jones for Boro after Kamara narrowly fails to nick the ball in the middle of the park, Boro attack and shot from the right claimed high by Meslier. Leeds hit back but Gray cross gathered by Dieng.
Pen shouts
23: Byram who has been excellent again clipped on the edge of the box, Summerville picks up the loose ball and cuts inside but shot deflected over. Leeds pushing hard for a third.
Almost
23: Cross by Byram almost finds Rutter, Boro clear
Fine play by Gray
22: Surges forward down the right and wins a free kick after beating two men.