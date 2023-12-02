Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Middlesbrough live: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United conclude a busy week with the Elland Road visit of Middlesbrough today knowing that a victory would make it a brilliant seven home wins on the spin.
Published 2nd Dec 2023
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 13:51 GMT
Leeds returned to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Rotherham United with Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at home to Swansea City which lifted Farke’s side back up to third place in the Championship table and just eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

Just three days later, the Whites will step out at LS11 again in a 3pm kick-off today versus a tenth-placed Middlesbrough side who have rocketed into the promotion reckoning with a strong run of results after an initial poor start to the campaign.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups before match updates and analysis and then post-match reaction.

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, above.SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, above.
The 3pm kick-off is not being televised but all eyes first will be on the day’s 12.30pm kick-off as leaders Leicester visit fifth-placed West Brom. Second-placed Ipswich Town, who are still seven points ahead of Leeds, welcome Coventry City in another 3pm kick-off.

Leeds United v Middlesbrough live

Show new updates
15:37 GMT

LEEDS PENALTY!

Clarke on Rutter!

15:36 GMT

McNair is done

36: Comes off holding the bottom of his back, Clarke on in his place

15:34 GMT

Injury

34: To Boro's McNair who has pulled up and is having treatment. Doesn't look great for him.

15:34 GMT

Great ball

32: By Ampadu to James who is then confronted by keeper Dieng who just gets there first. Rutter fires over from range. Rutter then blasts a powerful effort over the bar from a fresh attack.

15:32 GMT

Djed Spence

31: Will have a job getting in the side based on what we are seeing at the moment, both full backs excellent

15:30 GMT

Fantastic feet by Archie

30: Works space out of nothing on the right, sends in a lovely cross which Boro scramble clear for a corner which is cleared. Crowd sing his name.

15:28 GMT

Decent attempt

27: From Jones for Boro after Kamara narrowly fails to nick the ball in the middle of the park, Boro attack and shot from the right claimed high by Meslier. Leeds hit back but Gray cross gathered by Dieng.

15:24 GMT

Pen shouts

23: Byram who has been excellent again clipped on the edge of the box, Summerville picks up the loose ball and cuts inside but shot deflected over. Leeds pushing hard for a third.

15:23 GMT

Almost

23: Cross by Byram almost finds Rutter, Boro clear

15:22 GMT

Fine play by Gray

22: Surges forward down the right and wins a free kick after beating two men.

