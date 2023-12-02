Leeds United v Middlesbrough live: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United conclude a busy week with the Elland Road visit of Middlesbrough today knowing that a victory would make it a brilliant seven home wins on the spin.

Leeds returned to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Rotherham United with Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at home to Swansea City which lifted Farke’s side back up to third place in the Championship table and just eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

Just three days later, the Whites will step out at LS11 again in a 3pm kick-off today versus a tenth-placed Middlesbrough side who have rocketed into the promotion reckoning with a strong run of results after an initial poor start to the campaign.

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, above.