Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Hernandez missing as Cooper returns for Boro clash

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has been left out of the squad for the visit of Middlesbrough on Friday night in the Championship as club captain Liam Cooper returns to the side.

Hernandez has been replaced in the starting line-up by Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison after picking up a knock with Cooper returning in place of Pontus Jansson in the centre of defence following a hamstring injury.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell retains his place in goal as does Gaetano Berardi in the heart of the back four.

There are just two changes from last weekends 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road as Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas complete the defence. Kalvin Phillips retains his position in midfield alongside Mateusz Klich and Samuel Saiz.

Ezgjan Alioski starts on the left with Kemar Roofe leading the line once again for the Whites in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Leeds United starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Jansson, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Roberts, Bamford.

Middlesbrough starting XI: Randolph, Shotton, Flint, Fry, Ayala, Friend, Clayton, Howson, Besic, Downing, Assombalonga. Subs: Dimi, McQueen, McNair, Leadbitter, Wing, Braithwaite, Hugill.